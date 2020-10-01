Greg Ward is only WR on Eagles 53 man roster healthy enough to practice

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with a variety of different injuries to their 53 man roster but no personnel group has been impacted like the Birds wide receivers. As the Eagles hit the practice field on Thursday, veteran wideout Greg Ward is the only wide receiver healthy enough to practice in advance of Sunday night’s matchup with the 49ers.





DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot), John Hightower (lower-body), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (lower-body) are all out with various injuries and the Eagles could have a lineup of Ward, Travis Fulgham & Marcus Green.

Quez Watkins started his 21-day window to return to practice and could be available on Sunday as well.