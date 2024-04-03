Greg Van Roten visits Seahawks

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said last week that interior offensive line is a "fairly obvious" need for the team and suggested that they'd look at both the draft and free agents as ways to address it.

The draft is still a few weeks away, so the Seahawks are looking at the other route in the time being. Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that they are meeting with veteran guard Greg Van Roten on Wednesday.

Van Roten started every game for the Raiders last season while playing on a one-year deal. He's also had runs as a starter with the Bills, Jets, and Panthers over the course of a career that began as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2012.

There's also been word of interest in Laken Tomlinson and Cody Whitehair, but neither of those players has been reported to take a visit to Seattle at this point.