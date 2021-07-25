Greg Van Roten: Hope returned to Jets after Robert Saleh was hired

Ever since Joe Douglas hired Robert Saleh to replace Adam Gase, the mentality around the Jets has been much more positive.

Those feelings were echoed by guard Greg Van Roten, who told the New York Post’s Brian Costello that Saleh’s presence revitalized the Jets after an abysmal 2-14 season that left many unhappy going into the 2021 offseason.

“Last year was tough mentally,” Van Roten said. “It was so stressful for a lot of guys, there were a lot of new players and so much uncertainty. We felt every day that we would get shut down, and that made it hard to go to work every day. You’re trying to do your job, coupled with losing a lot, losing your job, there’s turnover and a lot of new faces. “They hire Saleh, and it just feels like a weight has been lifted and hope has come back into the building. All we ask for is a fresh start in this league, and no one is happier than the Jets. Now we’re on Page 1, so let’s write this year’s chapter.”

Not only is Saleh a fresh start for the Jets, but most of the team is new, too. Zach Wilson took over as the starting quarterback, the offensive line looks much improved with the additions of Morgan Moses and Alijah Vera-Tucker, and offensive and defensive acquisitions in free agency and the draft bolstered various position groups.

But the atmosphere remains the starkest difference between Saleh’s Jets and Gase’s Jets. Players appear more excited about practice as well as their confidence heading into the season. Training camp will prove to be the best barometer of those sentiments when the Jets hit the field later this month, but for now, the overall feeling around the team is positivity and enthusiasm.

