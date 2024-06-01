Greg St. Jean is reportedly a candidate to be a Lakers assistant coach

The Los Angeles Lakers are stepping up their process of hiring a new head coach. They have conducted initial interviews with candidates such as JJ Redick, James Borrego and Sam Cassell, and they were scheduled to do a second, in-person interview with Borrego on Wednesday.

There have been multiple reports that have indicated Redick is the favorite to land the job and that it could even be his to lose. In fact, there have reportedly already been discussions about who his staff could include.

Greg St. Jean is one name that has come up in those discussions.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“Former Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean, who worked in Dallas for Jason Kidd two seasons ago and with Frank Vogel in Phoenix last season, is another name commonly mentioned in staffing discussions,” wrote Dan Woike.

When the Lakers hired Frank Vogel to be their head coach in 2019, St. Jean was one man hired to be an assistant under him. Two years later, St. Jean followed lead assistant Jason Kidd to the Dallas Mavericks when Kidd became their head coach.

This season, he was reunited with Vogel on the coaching staff of the Phoenix Suns. Vogel was fired about three weeks ago after the star-studded Suns got swept in the first round of the playoffs.

St. Jean’s father, Garry, was a longtime assistant and head coach in the NBA throughout the 1980s and 1990s who later became the general manager of the Golden State Warriors.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire