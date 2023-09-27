Greg Schiano updates Marquise Watson’s health status: ‘I would appreciate everybody’s prayers’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Things continue in a holding pattern for the return of Marquise Watson. The Rutgers football defensive line coach has been away from the program for nearly a month due to a medical reason.

Watson has not coached or been with the team since prior to the season opener, a win over Northwestern. He continues the receivery process.

Now in his second year with Rutgers, Watson is one of head coach Greg Schiano’s home run hires for his staff. Watson has proven to be a strong recruiter and his ties to the area have helped him land several highly-regarded recruits.

“With Marquise, he’s kind of in a similar spot. And I would appreciate everybody’s prayers. You know, he’s one of a kind, that’s for sure,” Schiano said on Wednesday. “And he’s a Jersey guy that so many people know. And just please keep him in everyone’s prayers.”

Watson played his high school football at Paramus Catholic. Collegiately, he was a defensive tackle at Bryant. Prior to Rutgers, he was an assistant in the SEC at Ole Miss.

Jared Keyte has filled in for Watson as the defensive line coach.

