Greg Schiano thanks new Harvard head coach Andrew Aurich for his time at Rutgers

Over the last week, Rutgers football coaching staff has undergone changes. That includes the departure of assistant Andrew Aurich, who is now the head coach at Harvard. After four years at Rutgers, he will have the opportunity to lead his own team.

In Aurich, Harvard has brought in a coach with plenty of experience. During his time with the Scarlet Knights, he was also a running backs and offensive line coach. Before that, he was an associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Princeton from 2013 to 2019.

He knows the Ivy League well as a coach and a former offensive lineman at Princeton.

Rutgers 🤝 Harvard. “@Coach_Aurich has been preparing for this moment since the day I met him in 2009. Andy has a brilliant football mind, which is second only to the way he loves his players.” – Greg Schiano, Rutgers Football Head Coach#OneCrimson #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/jiJnUxELBN — Harvard Football (@HarvardFootball) February 13, 2024

While this is an opportunity Aurich has been waiting for, he will be missed at Rutgers. On Tuesday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano took the time to thank Aurich and wish him luck at his next stop.

As Aurich begins the next chapter in his football career, he joins a Harvard program coming off an impressive season. Last year, the Crimson went 8-2 (5-2 Ivy) and captured their 18th Ivy League title. After one of their best seasons in recent memory, Harvard is in good hands with Aurich leading the way.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire