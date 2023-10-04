Greg Schiano talks the impact of Christian Dremel: ‘He is a throwback football player’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The emergence of Christian Dremel has been a key reason why the Rutgers offense has been balanced through the first five games of the season. The wide receiver has been playing at a very high level for the Scarlet Knights.

A fifth-year senior, Dremel is breaking out this year for Rutgers.

His 195 receiving yards are second on the roster behind JaQuae Jackson. His three receiving touchdowns are the most of any Scarlet Knight this year as are his 14 receptions.

Oh, and that receiving yard total so far this year? It is triple what Dremel had combined in his previous four years with the program.

‘Yeah, ‘Drem’ has been just a steady guy for us. He’s made big plays,” head coach Greg Schiano said on Wednesday. “He’s playing with pain. He is a throwback football player. And he’s a guy you love to coach. I mean, he’s just someone that lives you know, he studies everything works his tail off in the offseason “He’s he’s one of those guys. You got a team for him, you (would) win a lot of games.”

Rutgers will need Dremel and the entire offense to step up again on Saturday. They face a strong Wisconsin team (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) in a boon game that will stream on Peacock.

