Greg Schiano talks Gavin Wimsatt’s first Big Ten start: ‘I thought he looked comfortable today’

Gavin Wimsatt got the start on his birthday weekend, the Rutgers football quarterback getting his first Big Ten start in Saturday’s 31-0. There were some good moments from the recently turned 19-year old, even as there were plenty of moments that were far from the icing on the cake.

Wimsatt finished Saturday’s game on the sideline after being knocked out in the fourth quarter. His final stat line typified a difficult day for the Rutgers football offense, with the quarterback finishing 6-of-18 for 68 yards with an interception and a fumble lost.

Saturday’s loss was far bigger than merely on Wimsatt’s shoulders given the lack of production in the running game (21 carries for 48 yards) and the struggles of the wide receivers (multiple dropped balls, in particular in the first half).

That Wimsatt got the start was a bit of a surprise, especially given how Noah Vedral played last week in a win over Indiana. Following the game, head coach Greg Schiano said he thought it was “an opportunity – the defense Minnesota runs is basically the defense we run” to give the talented and much-hyped quarterback a Big Ten road game.

Wimsatt’s only other start this season came in a 66-7 win over Wagner.

“I think this is a defense that he really understood. Certainly, a very talented young man and we’re trying to get him experience because the only way you get better is to go through it and like I said, I thought he looked comfortable today. We didn’t produce very well but he looked comfortable,” Schiano told reporters after the game. “That’s a step in the right direction. We had one big error on the fumble. That was a big error. That can’t happen. Hopefully that’s something we learn from and never see again.”

Post-game, Schiano wouldn’t confirm that Wimsatt had a concussion following an injury that saw his head hit the turf pretty hard.

“He’s being examined by the doctors, we’ll kind of see how that goes. He was feeling a little bit better at the end but something you have to watch now. There’s a couple of things going on there. I’ll leave it at that,” Schiano said. “His performance, I think he started off well, thought he looked comfortable. It wasn’t too big for him. There were a couple of things that happened in the game that maybe threw him off a little bit. “My hats off to the Minnesota defense, Joe Rossi and his staff did an incredible job today. They played good defense, had an incredible plan.We were unable to really get anything sustained on offense. It’s hard.”

