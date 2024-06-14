Greg Schiano on supporting ‘CHOP4Change,’ Athletes in Action and the Bob Mulcahy scholarship

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — In a week where so much of the focus has been on recruiting and the impactful haul of four-star talent into the Rutgers football program, there was the opportunity to step back and focus on the other things that make college athletics special.

On Monday, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano held his annual charity golf classic at Fiddler’s Elbow.

The event raised $100,000 this year. The three charities that benefitted from the Schiano fundraiser were ‘CHOP4Change,’ Athletes in Action and a scholarship in honor of the late Bob Mulcahy, who as athletic director was pivotal in the development of Rutgers football.

Mulcahy was a giant of a man who remains a legendary figure in and around Rutgers athletics.

Schiano spoke about the impact of the fundraiser and what it means to him personally.

“It’s a great event. I think Pat Morris organizes the entire event does an incredible job. He’s done it for years. KMac (chief of staff Kevin MacConnell) is his wing man and they get it done. It’s amazing what they do. I literally – I’m sometimes embarrassed because what I do is show up and take pictures….say hello to people, but this really is special,” Schiano said on Monday prior to the event. “The cause to me is in this day and age when everything’s about NIL and everything’s about facilities, I think we got to make sure that we don’t forget there are things that are more important. And when you look at what ‘CHOP4Change‘ does,- that’s our social justice charity on our football team and they do so many great things – to be able to, help them financially. “And then Athletes in Action, which is a nondenominational Christian ministry that works with our athletes. It is not paid by Rutgers but has to raise their own money. So, they do a tremendous job “And then, you know my partner, first time, Bob, Mulcahy. We always want to be able to contribute some money to that scholarship fund. Bob was really a huge part of building Rutgers and Rutgers football and getting us into the Big Ten and all those things. So to remember him with that scholarship to me is something that I’ll do, as long as I’m around.”

There were 328 participants this year at the event.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire