Greg Schiano sees Rutgers facing a major challenge against Michigan State

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Despite what has been a slow start to the season, Michigan State is a strong and talented team. They are also a team that has beaten Rutgers football in their last two meetings.

On Saturday, Rutgers hosts Michigan State at SHI Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

And despite the turmoil of their season, including the firing of Mel Tucker two weeks ago, Michigan State is still a solid team from top to bottom. While they have lost their last three games, they are still 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) and played well at Iowa two weeks ago.

And now, with a bye week to readjust and get healthy, Michigan State will be a big challenge for Rutgers football.

Greg Schiano, now in his fourth year as head coach of Rutgers, didn’t point to any weaknesses when asked about Michigan State.

“Their defensive front is stout, really big, strong athletic,” Schiano said after practice on Wednesday. “Their offensive line. I think they’re a traditional Big Ten team when you think about a Big Ten team. They got nasty fronts. They play really hard. Their transfer running back (Nathan Carer) is really running the ball well and we all know what their backup Jalen Berger, New Jersey kid – he is a really fine player so they have depth at the running back position.”

Will Michigan State go with quarterback Noah Kim, who has started every game this season? Or will they turn to former four-star recruit Katin Houser?

There has been some speculation that they will end up going with Houser at Rutgers.

“It’s interesting what’s going to happen with the quarterback. I mean, I’ll know it when you know it, but it’ll be interesting how that plays out,” Schiano said. “They’re a little bit different in style. So probably, we may see both, and we have to be ready to defend both.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire