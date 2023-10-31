Greg Schiano sees a playmaker in Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.: ‘Arguably one of the best players in the country’

Ohio State is rolling this season and one of the Big Ten’s top offenses is so dangerous in large part due to the play of Marvin Harrison Jr. Stopping Harrison will be a big focal point for Rutgers football this Saturday.

Arguably the best wide receiver in the country, Harrison has been close to unstoppable for Ohio State this season. He leads the Big Ten in receiving yards and is second in the conference in receiving touchdowns.

Last week in a win at Wisconsin, it was another clutch performance for Harrison as he had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns as Ohio State continued its strong start to the season. The Buckeyes are 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten).

On Monday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano was asked about the play of Harrison and how the nation’s top wide receiver has taken the next step in his development.

“Marvin Harrison, Jr. is arguably one of the best players in the country. He’s continued to improve. You can see he’s a real professional the way he’s prepared, and again when you’re going against players of that skill, they are very dangerous,” Schiano told reporters on Monday.

Curiously, Harrison isn’t getting Heisman buzz…but he should. Even though the award has likely become one for quarterbacks and to a lesser extent wide receivers, it is still hard to argue that Harrison isn’t one of the top wide receivers in the nation.

Although history is certainly against the Ohio State standout with regards to his Heisman candidacy.

Since 1991, the only wide receivers to win the award are Desmond Howard (Michigan, 1991) and DeVonta Smith (Alabama, 2020).

On the season, Harrison has 889 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Harrison is certainly finding his stride right now as Ohio State makes a push for the College Football Playoff. He has topped 100 receiving yards in each of his last four games.

Rutgers is 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and looking for its first victory in program history against Ohio State. Saturday’s game will kickoff at 12:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire