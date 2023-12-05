Greg Schiano sees these key areas as 'mile markers' for Rutgers football's progress

PISCATAWAY – Before Rutgers football began its season, the idea that coach Greg Schiano would be standing behind a lectern during a press conference on a Sunday in early December addressing a Scarlet Knights bowl invitation seemed unlikely to most prognosticators.

Schiano’s team faced another daunting schedule. There were questions facing the offense’s capability.

Most projections had Rutgers winning, at most, five games.

Yet there Schiano was Sunday night, inside the Hale Center, discussing Rutgers’ upcoming trip to the Pinstripe Bowl, where it will play Miami at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28.

“There's a lot of blueblood programs that are at home and don't get to do that,” Schiano said. “They don't get to have the practices we have and don't get to play in such a great game.”

Winning six games and earning traditional bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014 represented a sign of progress for Rutgers, which still has a chance to record its first winning season nine years, also.

Schiano on Sunday discussed “mile markers” he believes his program had reached this season – more signs of growth the Scarlet Knights need to try to sustain.

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with defensive lineman Keshon Griffin (96) before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Competing with toughest teams

The Big Ten East is a gauntlet.

The Scarlet Knights’ schedule was daunting.

Rutgers has lost six games. The combined record of the six teams it lost to is 58-16. Five of those teams – Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin – spent at least one week in the Top 25, with Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State all ranked for the duration of the season.

And four of those opponents – Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Iowa – are currently the top-four scoring defenses in the nation.

For Schiano, the fact that Rutgers was more competitive against some of those elite teams represented a “mile marker.”

The Scarlet Knights were down by one touchdown at halftime at Michigan. They led Ohio State by two points at halftime and went into the fourth quarter within striking distance. They went into the fourth quarter at Iowa down by just six points, then went into the fourth quarter at Penn State trailing by seven.

“There's always mile markers as you go,” Schiano said. “And one of those mile markers is when you play the better teams or the best teams in your league, that you're able to compete. We weren't able to win but we were able to compete. Before you can win, usually you compete.”

That doesn’t meant there weren’t disappointing losses – Rutgers’ 42-24 loss to Maryland in the regular-season finale came at a time when Schiano said the Scarlet Knights “ran out of gas” and were banged up from the season.

“Definitely took its toll, and that's why we're healing up right now,” Schiano said. “But we've got a tough group of guys, and they will respond.”

NFL decisions also a “mile marker”

Since that loss to Maryland, several players have been weighing decisions about their futures, whether they want to return for their final year of eligibility or pursue the NFL.

Some have announced their returns, including linebacker Tyreem Powell and offensive lineman Hollin Pierce, while defensive end Aaron Lewis told ESPN he planned to return.

Cornerback Max Melton announced Monday night he was foregoing his final year of eligibility and declaring or the NFL Draft.

Some, such as running back Kyle Monangai, are still weighing their options.

Schiano said he offers advice and guidance if players ask. But the fact there are multiple players with NFL potential, he said, is another sign of progress.

“I always tell you, this is a developmental program and we're filling the pipeline,” Schiano said. “Well, the fact that we are even having those conversations – do they come out or don't they come out – that, to me, is another mile marker that we are developing the way we are supposed to. When the pipeline is full, that's going to be a yearly conversation for several players. If we are fortunate enough to get most of them back, then it like I said a great foundation for the '24 season.”

