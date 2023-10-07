Greg Schiano sees growth from Gavin Wimsatt: ‘He’s getting better’

Enough can’t be said about how Gavin Wimsatt has grown over the past 10 months. The Rutgers football quarterback is certainly showing a refinement and nuance to his game in his third year of college football.

The process wasn’t overnight, however. It took a serious level of dedication from Wimsatt to take this next step and truly run the offense efficiently.

Rutgers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) plays at Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET and the Big Ten contest will stream on Peacock.

And for Greg Schiano, the hiring of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has played a huge role in helping Wimsatt take a big developmental leap this offseason.

A veteran offensive coordinator, Ciarrocca is a bit of a miracle worker, going into programs and helping to elevate stagnant offenses. At Rutgers, Schiano said that he Ciarrocca found a willing and eager pupil in Wimsatt.

“He’s getting better. When we hired Kirk Ciarrocca…Gavin truly just committed,” Schiano told Bruce Beck this week. “OK, I’m going to do everything he tells me to do. I think he was ready for that. And his growth has been excellent – literally been glued to Kirk’s hip for six months, eight months now.”

Wimsat has just one turnover through the season’s first five games. He has 733 passing yards with a 54.8 completion percentage and five touchdowns with one interception.

Great to sit down with @RFootball Head Coach @GregSchiano and chat about the 4-1 Scarlet Knights. We look back and look ahead to this week at Wisconsin and beyond! Check out this edition of Knightlife. @RUAthletics — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) October 6, 2023

Understanding the offense, paired with a scheme that complements his skill set, has worked wonders for Wimsatt this year.

Schiano credits this to seeing the field better and a growing understanding of how to read the game.

“He’s seeing more, he’s still 19-years old,” Schiano said. “He’s seeing more, he’s understanding better and I think the system we run helps.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire