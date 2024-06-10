Greg Schiano says Athan Kaliakmanis won the Rutgers starting job due ‘to his accuracy’

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY — The decision to name Athan Kaliakmanis the starting quarterback following spring football was born from what Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano said was a tough competition.

But it was a competition where Schiano said that Kaliakmanis showed differentiation in his accuracy. It was this attribute that saw the transfer from Minnesota win the starting job at Rutgers outright.

In winning the starting job, Kaliakmanis supplanted incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt. A former four-star quarterback recruit, Wimsatt led Rutgers to a 7-6 record and a bowl win for the first time since 2014.

He completed 47.1 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,735 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Rutgers head coach spoke prior to the start of his ‘Greg Schiano Charity Golf Classic.’

“Athan won the job this spring. And it was very, very good competition. I was really pleased because the quarterback room supported each other throughout the entire competition and that’s what I would expect,” Schiano said on Monday. “But you know what – when you get into those things, it can get dicey. These guys…they were great together, they supported each other. Athan clearly won the job. “So that’s why we announced when we did—also wanted to make sure that whoever didn’t win it, in this day of modern college football with the transfer portal that they had a chance if they wanted to look (around). I think that’s the wave of the future. And I think if if your team knows that you’re definitely there to win and make sure they get their degree but you also want to try to help them individually in their pursuit. “I was hopeful that Gavin might stick around but I understand why he left and wish him only but the best because he’s a special kid and a special family.”

Last season for Minnesota, Kaliakmanis completed 53.1 percent of his passes for 1,831 yards. He had 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

When asked what separated Kaliamkanis from Wimsatt, the answer from Schiano was pretty clear.

“I think his accuracy, Schiano said. “I mean, it’s, it was pretty substantial the difference.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire