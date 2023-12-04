What Greg Schiano is saying about Rutgers football's Pinstripe Bowl invite, Miami

PISCATAWAY – When Rutgers football headed out for its practice on Sunday, the Scarlet Knights hadn’t yet learned their bowl destination or opponent.

Shortly after Greg Schiano’s team left the field, it had an answer.

Rutgers will be playing ACC opponent Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, its 12th bowl appearance in program history and eighth under Schiano.

“Just an iconic venue, a real quality opponent, and another chance for our 2023 team to play together which is special,” Schiano said during a news conference Sunday night at the Hale Center. “I mentioned this at one point during the year. There's a lot of blueblood programs that are at home and don't get to do that, don't get to have the practices we have and don't get to play in such a great game.”

Rutgers will be going up against its former Big East foe in Miami, which has won all 11 of the previous meetings between the two programs. The Scarlet Knights last played the Hurricanes in 2003 on the road and lost 34-10.

That was early in Schiano’s first stint in Piscataway – not long after he had left Miami after working as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator from 1999-2000.

And Schiano is plenty familiar with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, who was a graduate assistant at Miami when Schiano was there and then followed Schiano to Rutgers, first as the tight ends coach and then as the offensive line coach in 2003 before returning to Miami.

“I knew that when I saw him as a GA that he was going to being a head coach and really good head coach,” Schiano said. “Very proud of him and we have stayed in touch throughout all the year, so you know, when we play, it will be competition. But other than that, utmost respect and love for the guy.”

What the next few weeks look like for Rutgers football

This is a chaotic time for the Scarlet Knights with bowl preparation, recruiting and the transfer portal opening up on Monday.

As far as bowl practices, Schiano said it’s essentially in three phases – some players won’t do as much initially as they continue to recover from injuries sustained during the season and get more treatment. Other players will practice fully right away.

The second phase is the installation of the game plan, and then the third phase is game week.

Regardless, these extra practices are valuable.

“Here is an opportunity for the second- and third-team players to get all the coaching, to get all the reps, to get all the film,” Schiano said. “So what a great opportunity.”

Bowl game opt outs?

Some players will have a decision to make. Any who could decide to pursue the NFL could also decide to opt out of the Pinstripe Bowl to avoid any injury risk.

Those conversations are ongoing.

But Schiano said he helps as much as he can for whatever’s best for each individual player.

“Back maybe when I was younger, I worried about that stuff,” Schiano said. “You can't worry about it. You have to make sure that you do what's best for your individual players. These guys have given their life to Rutgers and now they are at a very important part of their career individually, and I try to give them the exact advice I would give them if it was my son if they asked for it. If they don't ask for it, I probably don't even give it. But I think there's big decisions to be made.”

Two players who already announced they’re returning for another season are linebacker Tyreem Powell and left tackle Hollin Pierce, both of whom have NFL potential.

“I'm just so thrilled,” Schiano said. “They are great leaders, great players, and they are Rutgers through and through, and they are even better people.”

