What Greg Schiano is saying about Michigan State ahead of key game for Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY – Greg Schiano didn’t sugarcoat it.

His Rutgers football team suffered a disappointing loss to Wisconsin, but needed to shift its focus toward its next opponent, Michigan State.

“Really a tough one to swallow Saturday but true to our form, our guys came out yesterday and we had a really good practice after we went through the autopsy of the game,” Schiano said during a news conference Monday inside the Hale Center. “We're 0-1 in the Wisconsin season but the great thing is we've got a chance this week to go 1-0 in the Michigan State season and that's what we started to do last night.”

The Scarlet Knights will try to win their fifth game of the season when they host the Spartans on Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network) at SHI Stadium.

Here’s more on what Schiano had to say about several topics:

Michigan State’s quarterback situation

It’s unclear right now who the Spartans will be starting at quarterback on Saturday, but there’s a chance second-year QB Katin Houser replaces Noah Kim, who has thrown six interceptions in five games. Three of them came against Iowa in Michigan State’s last game.

Interim coach Harlon Barnett told reporters Monday they were “still evaluating” the situation.

Schiano said Rutgers’ defense will be prepared for both.

“We have a scouting report on him,” Schiano said of Houser. “We have some things that were public access video. I knew of him when he was at St. John Bosco in Fullerton, California. So if they end up playing him, he's more of a bigger pocket passer type guy where Kim is probably a little more mobile. But I don't see huge changes in their offense.”

On the Spartans coming off a bye week

One reason that MSU might choose this game to make a change is because the Spartans are coming off a bye week.

They’re the second straight opponent that’s coming off a bye week against Rutgers.

“They had a bye week just as Wisconsin had a bye week which is interesting that you have two in a row that have bye weeks,” Schiano said. “That always makes me think a little bit.”

Michigan State has had a tumultuous season following the firing of former head coach Mel Tucker because of his involvement in a sexual harassment scandal. The bye week, Schiano said, gave the team a chance to chart a course for the rest of the season.

“What went on, certainly, was a traumatic experience out in East Lansing and to have a chance to catch their breath and as a staff to really circle up and say, ‘OK, what do we want to do for this back half of the season, who do we want to be, how do we want to run this thing,’” Schiano said. “Whereas, I'm sure, initially it was just trying to keep everything going.”

The status of Sam Brown

The second-year running back is still being built back up into full game shape. It’s been nearly a year since he suffered a foot injury against Indiana in a breakout, 101-yard game and ultimately needed season-ending surgery.

Brown then suffered a setback before the season and missed a lot of practice time. He didn’t start practicing until the week of the first game.

The biggest workload he’s had so far was a nine-carry game against Wagner. Kyle Monangai, who’s fifth in the Big Ten with 487 rushing yards, has gotten the bulk of the carries.

“We've just got to give him a chance to get his feet back under him and he's going to do just fine,” Schiano said. “He's already gone in and did some good things. Look, I thought about it Saturday, I did. We were struggling a little bit and said maybe a fresh blast. But it was one of those games where there wasn't very many plays. So you know, it's, ‘We're going to do this. Well, let Kyle do it. He's practiced that.’ I think you guys know the importance that I put on practice and cumulative repetitions. So we'll get Sam back. “

Is Michigan State a “must-win game?”

Rutgers is coming off a tough loss to Wisconsin. It needs two more wins from bowl eligibility, and Michigan State, so far, is having a down year.

But Schiano doesn’t consider this game any bigger than any other – because they’re all “must-win.”

“To me, every game is you give it every single thing you've got,” Schiano said. “If you start looking at this game is more important than that game, if I coach difference against Wagner than I did against Wisconsin, then shame on me, they should get rid of me. The preparation is the same. The attitude's the same. The focus is the same. That's what professionals do, and that's what I fully expect from our staff every week. This is a big game. It's a Big Ten game. They are all big.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Greg Schiano's thoughts on Michigan State