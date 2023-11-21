What Greg Schiano is saying about Maryland as Rutgers football aims for program milestone

PISCATAWAY – A lot has changed for Rutgers football in a year.

The Scarlet Knights traveled to College Park, Maryland almost exactly one year ago to play their season finale against the Terrapins looking to achieve a fifth win and make the season just a bit more successful.

Instead Rutgers suffered a 37-0 loss, after which coach Greg Schiano spoke openly about needing to do a deep reflection for the program and himself.

Now?

The Scarlet Knights will host Maryland at SHI Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., BTN) with a chance to earn a fourth Big Ten victory, something the program has never done since joining the conference.

It would represent another significant step for Rutgers, which is coming off three straight losses against ranked teams in Ohio State, Iowa and Penn State.

“I told these guys, you have a chance – it's not National Championship history but right now it's history for Rutgers, and it's part of the climb,” Schiano said. “It's part of what we're doing. And they are aware of it, yeah, so I think it would be great.”

Not that a win will be easy to get.

Rutgers football must limit Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Maryland, which pushed Michigan on Saturday before falling 31-24, has one of the better offenses in the Big Ten, averaging 28.5 points per game. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leads the conference with 3,016 passing yards and has thrown 22 touchdown passes, tied for Ohio State’s Kyle McCord for most in the Big Ten.

Tagovailoa is in his third year as the starter. He played for Maryland coach Mike Locksley at Alabama when Locksley was the offensive coordinator, then transferred to join Locksley with the Terrapins.

“He does just about everything you would ask a quarterback to do,” Schiano said. “He throws from pocket well. He throws the quick game well. He throws the deep ball well. Then when things break down, he creates well. He also runs the offense with precision and ease. He looks very, very comfortable doing it. He's been doing it for a lot of years. He was with Locksley down in 'Bama and he came there. He's been in this system for a long time and you can tell. He's a very dangerous quarterback.”

And it’ll be the latest test for Rutgers’ defense.

Tagovailoa last season went 25-of-37 for 342 yards with one touchdown against the Scarlet Knights in a game that ended a 4-8 campaign for Rutgers.

Schiano’s team this season has been bowl eligible for nearly a month already. A fourth Big Ten victory would set a new program record.

A lot has changed since last season’s finale.

“At that point, you could tell after that game, I was just (feeling), ‘I need to get away a little bit,’” Schiano said. “But that was a long culmination of a lot of things that happened. I feel so different right now going into this game. I'm encouraged, excited more than I've ever been about our team.

Yes, it's been three tough weeks but it is my job to look at the development, and not the big picture every day but the development, are we developing because at the end of the day, that's my job.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Greg Schiano on Maryland, Taulia Tagovailoa