What Greg Schiano is saying ahead of RU football's game vs Wisconsin

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano is plenty familiar with Luke Fickell, who’s in his first season as the head coach at Wisconsin after leading Cincinnati for six seasons.

Schiano and the Scarlet Knights on Saturday will head to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin looking to take down Fickell’s Badgers and move to within one win of bowl eligibility.

It’s not going to be an easy task – Wisconsin has been solid on both sides of the ball.

And on Monday Schiano spoke highly about Fickell, whom he worked with at Ohio State as part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff.

“One of the best coaches I've been around, literally, from an X's & O's standpoint, from a motivation standpoint, just everything and a great man, great family,” Schiano said during a news conference inside the Hale Center. “He really does an awesome job. He did it at Cincinnati. He'll do it there.”

So far Wisconsin, which is coming off a bye week, has gotten off to a 3-1 start, having beaten Buffalo, Georgia Southern and Purdue. The Badgers’ loss was a 31-22 defeat to 13th-ranked Washington State.

Rutgers football preparing for challenge vs Wisconsin offense, Braelon Allen

Wisconsin is averaging 33.3 points per game under new offensive coordinator Phil Longo, a Berkeley Township native and Central Regional High School grad. Longo runs an up-tempo, Air Raid system.

The Badgers did lose running back Chez Mellusi for the season because of a fractured fibula, but they have another stellar back in Braelon Allen, who has rushed for 371 yards on 52 carries with six touchdowns.

“They do a great job,” Schiano said. “Phil does a great job. Their offense is hard to stop. Multidimensional, people get, when they hear about tempo and they hear about air raid, they think it's just throw it all over the lot. They do a great job running the football. They have several different schemes that they run the football with, so it's going to be a huge challenge for all those reasons, and the biggest reason is good players.”

And stopping the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Allen, specifically, will be a challenge for Rutgers’ run defense, which has allowed just 98.6 yards per game.

“He is a load,” Schiano said. “And it's not one of those guys that can't move and doesn't have the ability to cut. He's special.”

Wisconsin defense solid at every level

Schiano also praised Wisconsin’s defense, which has given up 19.8 points per game, seventh in the Big Ten.

Safety Hunter Wohler has 41 tackles (three for loss with one sack) and two interceptions.

“I think their front seven is really strong,” Schiano said. “They play with great technique, they play with great effort. Their hands, very heavy-handed front. Their linebacker, they have actually three or four of them that are really fine players. We've seen some of them in the past but good players. Really up front seven is going to be tough, very tough physically, and they are really good at hitting their fits. In the secondary, they go after the football. They are very aggressive.”

Rutgers and Wisconsin have played each other four times previously – the Badgers have won all four of those matchups.

Can the Scarlet Knights earn a win this time around?

That remains to be seen, but the preparation has begun.

“We have one goal: That's to be 1-0 at the end of this Wisconsin season,” Schiano said. “It's hard. We have got a lot of work to do. We're in the middle of it right now putting it together. We as a staff and as a whole organization and as a team, we have a lot of work to do between now and Saturday.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: What Greg Schiano is saying ahead of Wisconsin game