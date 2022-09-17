Greg Schiano saw impact of Rutgers football fans turnout at Temple: ‘Thought it made a big difference…boy did they bring great energy’

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rutgers football fans stayed to the final whistle on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, cheering deep and loud until their team emerged with a 16-14 win at Temple.

On the field, and off the field, Rutgers emerged from this road game with a win.

Rutgers had a strong fan turnout at Lincoln Financial Field, filling up roughly two-thirds of the visiting sidelines with fans. It was a solid showing from the Scarlet nation faithful, given that this is the closest away game of the year.

A team spokesman told RutgersWire that the estimate for the Scarlet Knights turnout at the game was around 15,000 fans. Announced attendance was 33,297 for Temple’s homecoming game.

“Thought it made a big difference today. Boy did they bring great energy,” head coach Greg Schiano said after the game. “I think – I have – not this time (but) back but first time around- we had some tremendous road followings and bowl followings. And that’s what good football teams do. (We) need to get back to that but to do that you got to win. You know fans are people too, right? They need to go watch wins. And that’s what we got to provide. And I’m so happy that they stuck around and were able to sing with the team. That’s what college football’s about.”

Rutgers, with the win, improves to 3-0 on the season. They open Big Ten play on Saturday night at home against Iowa.

