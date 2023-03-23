For Greg Schiano, Rutgers football’s Pro Day will only continue to grow

Greg Schiano can recall the buzz around the Rutgers football Pro Day during his first stint with the program. He believes that his program is building towards that standard again, where NFL teams will be excited to see the talent up-close.

There were representatives from 30 NFL teams on hand on Tuesday, in large part due to the success that Rutgers had last year with several players signing in the league. Headling the group was Isiah Pacheco, a seventh round pick who went over 1,000 rushing yards for the Kansas City Chiefs and ran for a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

For Schiano, the rebuilding of his team means that in the coming years, he believes that Rutgers football will be able to offer even more on its Pro Day for NFL teams.

“Well, I think, you know, once we get back to where we were, and then beyond that…you can remember when this place was packed and there was head coaches and GMs and scouts and that’s where we’re headed back to,” Schiano told reporters on Tuesday. “The players that will keep coming out of here just gonna keep going like this and this and this and we’re a developmental program. So we’ll continue developing him and when JB (Jay Butler, director of sports performance) has a chance to have a guy for four years instead of two, you’re gonna see physically even better-looking guys out there. So yeah, it’s a manifestation of guys starting to play and we have five guys that ended up in on clubs last year off…what would have been a 22 class the 22 draft class. And now here comes the 23 class and there’s gonna be some more”

Related

Rowan Byrne talks Rutgers football, recent Pitt visit and busy spring

Headlining this group from Rutgers football are defensive backs Chritian Izien and Christian Braswell, both of whom have a chance to get drafted. Also in the mix to end up being signed by NFL teams are Aron Cruickshank (wise receiver), J.D. DiRenzo (offensive lineman) and Sean Ryan (wide receiver).

Related

Should he stay or should he go? Former NBA scout breaks down Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi's NBA outlook

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire