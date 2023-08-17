Greg Schiano: Rutgers football is closing in on a time when fans can ‘plan their holiday trips around our bowls’

Greg Schiano believes that Rutgers football is closer to being a bowl team than not. The Rutgers head coach said this ahead of his team’s crucial fourth season of its rebuilding effort.

It took five seasons for Rutgers to make a bowl game in Schiano’s first tenure at Rutgers. Now as the Scarlet Knights are set to enter their fourth season under Schiano 2.0, the program is clearly in a better place than it was four years ago.

In a recent interview with NBC sports reporter Kathyrn Tappen, Schiano was asked what Rutgers football fans should be excited about heading into this season.

“We play in the best league and college football and we’re getting better and we’re just going to keep getting better and those wins will start to come,” Schiano told NBC Sports in the interview with Tappen. “And we’ll get back to the days when our fans could plan their holiday trips around our bowls. That’s where we need to get back to.”

Rutgers lost their first bowl game under Schiano in 2005. They then made four consecutive bowl games, winning them all. Before Schiano left for the NFL following the 2012 season, Rutgers made bowl appearances in five of their final six seasons.

It is a pretty impressive bowl record and one that Schiano thinks the program can get back to accomplishing on a regular basis.

