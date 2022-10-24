Greg Schiano provides an update on Rutgers football running back Samuel Brown V

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano said that freshman running back Samuel Brown V

Brown was injured in his first collegiate start, the freshman running back putting in a very impressive showing in a 24-17 win over Indiana. On 28 carries, Brown had 101 rushing yards and a touchdown to key a pragmatic Rutgers to the home win.

With the win, Rutgers improved to 4-3 (1-3 Big Ten) and travels to face Minnesota this Saturday.

Brown was injured in the fourth quarter of the game and did not return to the playing field.

On Saturday, Brown announced that his foot injury was fine. Schiano followed that up on Saturday with what was an overall encouraging update on the status of a player who might be a very important piece of the offense moving forward.

“Sam has a couple more things to do with the doctors, but I think we’re going to be okay there,” Schiano told reporters on Monday.

Brown is a former four-star recruit from LaSalle (Wyndmoor, PA). According to Rivals, he was the No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania. He held numerous Power Five offers including Arizona, State, Baylor, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

