Greg Schiano on playing his young talent: ‘If you come out and give us the best chance to win, you’re playing’

The incoming class of Rutgers football talent is impressive, a 2022 recruiting class that features six four-star players is expected to make an impact for the Big Ten program.

How big of an impact and how soon, however, remains to be seen. But if they are ready, they will play.

Talking with the Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano was asked about his talented freshman class and how he plans to bring the group along. Specifically, Revsine posited to Schiano about playing the young talent on the roster ahead of some of the more veteran, seasoned players who have significant snaps and experience.

“I’ve never really gotten into that very much. I think whoever gives the best chance to win, that’s who is going to play,” Schiano told the Big Ten Network. “They know that and I think kids really appreciate that too because they know it doesn’t matter if they’re a freshman, a first-year guy…If you come out and give us the best chance to win, you’re playing. So that’s how we do it.”

At the Big Ten’s annual football media days last month, Schiano was rather upbeat about Rashad Rochelle, a freshman wide receiver. Rochelle was a standout high school quarterback who is learning a new position but has the athleticism to make an impact this season.

The offensive line group, headlined by the trio of four-star offensive tackle Jacob Allen along with two promising interior offensive linemen in Kwabena Asamoah and Joe DeCroce, is likely a year away from seeing the field.

At practice yesterday, running back Kyle Monangai, a redshirt sophomore, said that four-star running back Sam Brown was adjusting well and impressing in training camp.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire