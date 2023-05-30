Greg Schiano opens up to WFAN on NIL, his willingness to adapt to college football’s future

“It is really tough, but you’re right. And I’ve always felt the players deserve more and they deserve their share. What the problem I believe is that, you know, things just went from zero to no limits, no boundaries,” Schiano told WFAN.

“And you can’t do that, you know, pro sports has proven the only way it works is when you have a salary cap and you have a collective bargaining agreement. So if players are going to be paid, you know that they’re saying it’s for the Name, Image and Likeness. Well, the reality is, it’s about how well they are as players, how well they play and then their name, image and likeness becomes more valuable. Now people don’t want to say that but that’s reality, right? So if you’re going to have a systemthat’s based on things like that you need to have controls, and that’s why the NFL works. You know, people say ‘Well, Greg, it’s like being in the NFL.’ Like the heck it is. In the NF, there’s a contract and you know what the limits are and you know, how long you have the player.”

Because NIL is so new and rolled out with very little oversight, the complaint among many college coaches and fans is that the sports has become a ‘Wild West’ of sorts. There are no rules and it is simply becoming a time period where the highest bidder often wins.