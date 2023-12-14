What was Greg Schiano’s NFL draft advice to Max Melton? It is time to leave Rutgers

“And one thing that wasn’t fair – at the beginning of the season – he was getting dinged a little bit by people saying ‘Oh, he’s not playing (well)’,” Schiano said.

“He had a broken hand. He played with a broken hand for the beginning of the season. never said a word about it. Never told you guys (the media) about it – like he knows I would have not been very pleased if he told you – but you try playing corner playing press technique when you can only use one hand. So he was playing a lot of off-technique. If you go back and look at his game he’s so fast that pressing is something that he’s very good at because he can take some chances and has makeup speed.

“So he battled through that and then as it healed, I think you could see if you look at midseason on his game went like that (hand motion upward). That’s the player he is but even in that position, I thought he was still the the guy that should be out there. So I’m thrilled for him. And I totally get why it’s time for him to leave but I actually told him ‘You need to get going.’ You never know what happens. If you can be in those first two days, and I hope that’s where he goes, you’ll never have a chance to make that money back. No matter how long you play, you never have a chance to make that money back. So that’s just the way I look at it, and he’s going to get his degree and all those good things. So I’m happy for him. I’m going to miss him. He’s a baller. But it’s time for him to move on.”