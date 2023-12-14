What was Greg Schiano’s NFL draft advice to Max Melton? It is time to leave Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After a season where Max Melton’s seemed to improve by the week, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano told his star defensive back that it was time to get to the NFL. And given what Melton had to endure in the early weeks of the season, his rise this season is even more noticeable.
Melton, who finished the season with 32 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended, announced his NFL draft intentions a week ago. And while Schiano wouldn’t commit to Melton playing in a bowl game – “He’ll make that announcement if he’s playing in the bowl game” – he did single out Melton for praise.
Over the past two years, Melton has been among the best defensive backs in the Big Ten. And Schiano, who spent two years in the NFL as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, believes that Melton is going to be able to progress into being an impact player on Sundays.
“Max is going to be a very good football player in the National Football League,” Schiano said on Thursday following practice.
“He’s got all the skills to do it. He’s got the mindset to do it. I mean, I think I think he’s only going to go like this (hand motion upward) with his draft prep, because he’s really, really physically very, very gifted.”
Melton’s season saw him be named All-Big Ten (honorable mention) and receive an invite to the Senior Bowl. Schiano said it was a remarkable season, given what Melton had to play through in the first few weeks of the season.
“And one thing that wasn’t fair – at the beginning of the season – he was getting dinged a little bit by people saying ‘Oh, he’s not playing (well)’,” Schiano said.
“He had a broken hand. He played with a broken hand for the beginning of the season. never said a word about it. Never told you guys (the media) about it – like he knows I would have not been very pleased if he told you – but you try playing corner playing press technique when you can only use one hand. So he was playing a lot of off-technique. If you go back and look at his game he’s so fast that pressing is something that he’s very good at because he can take some chances and has makeup speed.
“So he battled through that and then as it healed, I think you could see if you look at midseason on his game went like that (hand motion upward). That’s the player he is but even in that position, I thought he was still the the guy that should be out there. So I’m thrilled for him. And I totally get why it’s time for him to leave but I actually told him ‘You need to get going.’ You never know what happens. If you can be in those first two days, and I hope that’s where he goes, you’ll never have a chance to make that money back. No matter how long you play, you never have a chance to make that money back. So that’s just the way I look at it, and he’s going to get his degree and all those good things. So I’m happy for him. I’m going to miss him. He’s a baller. But it’s time for him to move on.”