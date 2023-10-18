Greg Schiano named top Big Ten coach in Big Ten Huddle rankings

Following a win over Michigan State on Saturday, Rutgers football only needs one more win to become bowl-eligible. It is an impressive turnaround for Schiano, considering Rutgers finished with a 4-8 record last year.

Since the start of the 2015 campaign, Rutgers has only won more than four games twice a season, including this year.

Head coach Greg Schiano is getting some buzz for the work he has done in rebuilding Rutgers. This week, Big Ten Huddle named him as their top coach in the conference.

Rutgers travels to Indiana on Saturday with bowl eligibility on the line.

Big Ten Football Coach of the Year power Rankings. Who is in your top 3? Answers will be shared on the podcast 👀 pic.twitter.com/tffQ6XAVms — The Big Ten Huddle 🎙️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) October 15, 2023

While many factors have gone into Rutgers’ success, Schiano is a big piece. He returned to Piscataway before the start of the 2020 season following a stint in the NFL. Since his return, Rutgers has steadily improved and is on the verge of their highest win total in 10 years.

During his second tenure, players such as Gavin Wimsatt and Kyle Monangai have improved and become critical pieces of the offense. Monangai has already set a career-high in rushing yards this year, while Wimsatt has over 1,000 passing yards for the first time in his collegiate career.

While Rutgers still has five games left in the regular season, Schiano is receiving well-deserved praise for the direction the program is heading in.

