Greg Schiano knows Rutgers is in for a challenge at Michigan: ‘Could be easily ranked No. 1’

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Michigan, Greg Schiano praised Jim Harbaugh. It was a sign of respect from Schiano, the Rutgers football head coach, towards a fellow Big Ten colleague.

Harbaugh, who entered the 2022 season on the hot seat and ended it in the College Football Playoff. No. 2 Michigan is 3-0 following a Saturday win over Bowling Green.

Michigan is one of two teams ranked in the top four of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

For Schiano, Saturday’s game is a big test for his Rutgers team, which is also 3-0. Last year, Rutgers took a halftime lead at home against Michigan before the Wolverines took over in the second half.

On Monday during his weekly press conference, Schiano was asked about Harbaugh.

“I have a lot of respect for Jim. He’s an excellent football coach. Knows how to get the most out of his organization,” Schiano told reporters. “I don’t have a close relationship – it’s more professional. But ultimate respect.”

After winning the Big Ten last year, Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff. It was arguably their worst game of the season.

They enter this season with strength in quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum.

They have a strong, aggressive defense that has caused plenty of problems for opposing offenses this season. Michigan has given up 16 combined points across three opponents this season.

No team has scored double-digits against the Wolverines this season.

“Great challenge, No. 2 team in the country. Probably could be easily ranked No. 1; they are that good. There’s absolutely no weaknesses in this team,” Schiano said. “When you look at what they have, their offensive line, two-time reigning Joe Moore Offensive Line of the Year, an experienced quarterback who can both run and throw accurately, deep, do all the things — he’s a future first-rounder at quarterback. They have two running backs that are as good as anybody’s in the country. A slew of receivers, tight ends. Flip it over to defense: “Their defensive line is maybe the best in the country. Big, physical, deep. Linebackers run and hit. Secondary covers well. Kicking game, they have specialists that are arguably the best in the nation. So definitely a tall order, but we need to make sure we take care of us. That’s what we need to do and that’s what we’ll do in preparation, and then great opportunity to go out to Ann Arbor and go play. So looking forward to it.”

