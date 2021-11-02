Greg Schiano on Johnny Langan’s initial reluctance to become ‘Johnny Offense’

He is now known as ‘Johnny Offense.’ But Johnny Langan wasn’t always warm to the idea of his extensive and pivotal role in the Rutgers offense.

Langan is now a jack-of-all-trades for Rutgers, playing quarterback, running back, H-back and tight end in an offense that thrives on his athleticism and versatility. On Monday, head coach Greg Schiano said that when Rutgers approached Langan about converting from quarterback to a utility role, he was initially not enthusiastic with the conversation.

“The first time when he when he went from being a full-time quarterback, it was a disappointing sell- he really wanted to be the quarterback like any kid who wants to be in whatever position he’s playing,” Schiano told reporters on Monday.

On Saturday, Langan had a 27-yard catch on third down to key a third quarter drive where Rutgers took the lead for good in a 20-14 win at Illinois. His athleticism and position versatility have been an asset for the Scarlet Knights offense.

“But once he became kind of a special quarterback and then we started working last year a little bit at the off tight end,” Schiano said.

“And then this year, he really wanted to -he asked to be more involved. Johnny wants to play football, you know, so if I’m not going to be a quarterback where can I help this team win? I think in the last three weeks Johnny has made really some really nice strides. And not just because he made the phenomenal catch Saturday. He’s been doing things in his blockings but doing things in his routing that I think is really good.”

A three-star recruit out of Bergen Catholic, Langan committed to Boston College originally and then transferred to Rutgers following the 2018 season.

With Rutgers, Langan has been a jackknife for the offense. He has thrown four passes, completing two, for 11 yards. He has 13 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns as well as eight receptions for 98 yards.