Greg Schiano was going to bring Joe Burrow to Tennessee if hired as head coach

Schiano Sunday took place on the University of Tennessee’s campus Nov. 26, 2017.

Greg Schiano served as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator under head coach Urban Meyer in 2017.

Tennessee fired Butch Jones as its head coach and the Vols’ search for his replacement reached Schiano.

Tennessee fans displayed their displeasure of discussion that Schiano was set to become the Vols’ next head coach. Fans protested and voiced their displeasure on campus, social media and on sports talk shows.

According to former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi, Schiano was set to bring eventual Heisman Trophy and national championship quarterback Joe Burrow with him to Tennessee.

A Tennessee fan holds a sign reading “SchiaNO” during a gathering of Tennessee fans reacting to the possibility of hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano for its head coaching vacancy Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

In a recent GM Shuffle podcast, Lombardi said that Tennessee not hiring Schiano prevented Burrow wearing orange and white and then transferring to LSU.

“Urban was all about five stars at Ohio State, and he loved (then starting quarterback Dwayne) Haskins, he loved Haskins, and he never gave Joe Burrow a chance at Ohio State, never, never,” Lombardi said on the podcast.

“Joe Burrow was a three-star athlete, he never thought he was good. In fact, it was so bad, it was so bad that he actually, there was a scrimmage that Joe Burrow didn’t wear a red shirt (for no-hitting). They were live on Joe Burrow, and so, Joe Burrow, he didn’t say s—t. He kept his mouth shut. He kept everything; he just said ‘OK.’

“He was going to go to Tennessee if Schiano got the job there until they — till social media blew that up — and then he went to LSU.”

Schiano is in his second season during his second stint as Rutgers’ head coach.

Sep 16, 2017; Columbus, OH; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano before the game against the Army Black Knights at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes won the game 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports