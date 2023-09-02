Greg Schiano checks out Erasmus Hall at Don Bosco Prep

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano was at Friday night’s game between Erasmus Hall at Don Bosco Prep. It was the biggest game of the weekend in the tri-state area.

Erasmus Hall features defensive lineman Aaris Bethea, a Rutgers football commit. Also on that defensive line is Caden Brown, who holds a Rutgers football offer and was on campus in late July for an unofficial visit.

Playing at home, Don Bosco won the game 31-6. The Ironmen were up 24-0 at halftime.

Schiano was afforded the chance to see the Friday night game due to his weekend work schedule being different than usual. With the Rutgers season opener on Sunday, Schiano had a day that he could spend recruiting:

Erasmus Hall has become a pipeline program to Rutgers in recent years, with a number of top prospects heading to Piscataway. Don Bosco Prep is one of the top high school programs in the national and traditionally churns out multiple FBS players each season.

Rutgers opens the season on Sunday with a game against Northwestern at SHI Stadium. Tom McCarthy and Jason McCourty, a former standout Rutgers defensive back, will have the call on CBS.

Tiffany Blackmon will be reporting from the sidelines.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire