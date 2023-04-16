Greg Schiano calls Bill Belichick the ‘best coach in history’

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was on-hand at Friday’s 2023 Rutgers Coaching Clinic, which was hosted by Rutgers football. It was a meeting of coaching minds coming together and sharing ideas.

The event held various speakers, including Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. It was a great opportunity for young and even experienced coaches to learn from some of the best minds in football.

But Schiano took things a bit further than that when it came to Bill Belichick, who he dubbed the “best coach in the history of the game.”

“It was really special I think for our coaches, meaning my staff, but then for all the New Jersey coaches and the New York coaches that were here and the Pennsylvania coaches, to hear what I believe is the best coach in the history of the game – to talk football,” said Schiano, via Rutgers Wire’s Kristian Dyer.

People can say whatever they want about Belichick, but the fact remains that he’s the architect of the greatest dynasty in NFL history. He drafted Tom Brady with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft and ultimately gave him the starting nod over Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

Only a fool would try to downplay a resume of that caliber.

