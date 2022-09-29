Greg Schiano borrowed some things from his time at Ohio State

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has been around the block and then some with the game of football. From the rise of Rutgers as a top-ten type program his first time around in Piscataway, to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to Ohio State as an assistant, to back to Rutgers, he’s seen a lot and accomplished a ton.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not one to learn from his experiences and add to what he already knows about the game. In fact, according to Schiano, he seemed to cherish his time in Columbus under Urban Meyer and even had some on-the-job learning that he has taken with him.

While appearing in front of the local media this week, Schiano was quick to compliment the Ohio State program and discuss what he took from his time as an assistant there.

“Anytime you’re in a program that successful, there’s certain things you like,” Schiano told our friends at Rutgers Wire. “So there’s so much that goes into running a program everything from what you do on an itinerary to how you run a power play, and everything in between, right? “So there’s things that I learned – I think, you know, Urban’s a good friend. So we were always exchanging information on major issues.

“But I don’t think until you’re in a program living behind the curtain, do you see everything and so I got to see everything the way they did it. Some of the stuff we borrowed and some wasn’t for us. When you get to the point in your career where I am and you’ve done it for so long, you usually don’t go wholesale change on anything.

“What you do is you take your best from and you see how you can blend it into your program to make what you’re doing better. We made a few changes, just overall that I think the times have changed since the first time I was here. We didn’t really have social media and all that stuff back then.”

Schiano is a well-respected football guy (well, maybe besides the Tennessee faithful that missed the boat), and the folks at Ohio State still think fondly of him.

He and Ryan Day will be able to get acquainted once again when the Buckeyes host the Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Look hard enough, and you just might see a scarlet and gray hue to the Rutgers product on and off the field.

