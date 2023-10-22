Greg Schiano acknowledges bowl eligibility: ‘It’s a step’

On Saturday afternoon, Rutgers football accomplished it hadn’t done the past eight seasons: become bowl eligible. A 31-14 win at Indiana often wasn’t pretty but for Rutgers, the implications are downright stunning.

Rutgers, for the first time since 2014, is outright bowl-eligible and is likely heading to a bowl game.

The Scarlet Knights have won their last two games, both in the Big Ten, and are now 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten). It is the most Big Ten wins for the program since 2021 and is not an insignificant accomplishment for a team still rebuilding.

And in sweeping their out-of-conference schedule and now taking three Big Ten wins, Rutgers is once again is postseason-bound.

“It’s a step. You get to be bowl eligible, and that’s one step on the journey,” Schiano told reporters following the game. “We didn’t finish the journey last time, so that’s the goal. It’s going to take time. There are no quick fixes, not at Rutgers. It’s hard, and you just work and work and work. But this is definitely a step, and now we get a little bit of a break. Then we have the last third of the season which is quite challenging. We’ll enjoy this one tonight and move on to the bye week.”

Rutgers had spent all week talking about how they didn’t want to focus on bowl eligibility. Rather, Schiano and his team said they wanted to be 1-0 during Indiana week.

And despite a start where Rutgers seemed distracted, they turned things up in the second half to score two touchdowns and blank Indiana in the final two quarters for the win.

For a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014, this fourth year under Schiano is now a poignant one in the rebuilding process.

The biggest piece of this process, outside Schiano, has been the maturation of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. And while Wimsatt did have a rough day throwing the ball (5-of-12 for 39 yards), he had three rushing touchdowns to pace Rutgers to a bowl game.

“It feels really great. I remember coach Schiano recruiting me. This is what I came here for, to try and get him to a bowl game, and to be the quarterback to help him do that,” Wimsatt said. “It’s just a blessing. We couldn’t do this without each other. We’ve spent hard times together this offseason, preparing for this season. To get to this point, it’s just really nice.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire