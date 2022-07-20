Greg Sankey weighed in on college football's issues. Here's what that could mean for Mizzou

ATLANTA — When SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey took the podium to open SEC Media Days, he hit on several areas of concern for the league. From NIL to the conference’s scheduling structure, here’s what to know about what Sankey said and how it could impact Missouri.

What the SEC commissioner says about NIL

One of the main topics of Sankey’s Monday address was the ongoing dialogue of athletes being compensated for name, image and likeness. The subject has caused plenty of consternation among coaches and administrators.

Sankey called for nationwide rules and standards to govern NIL, specifically asking for congressional action.

“The NCAA is limited in its ability to govern this space,” Sankey said. “To put state universities in conflict with their own state laws is an impossibility. Litigation limits the extent to which the NCAA can actually act. That's why the continuing identification of Congress as the opportunity to set a national standard remains important.”

Sankey noted how states that previously passed laws to govern NIL before it was made legal nationally have pulled back on them in order to allow schools more freedom. Missouri is one of those states, with a law allowing the schools to be more involved in NIL matters going into effect on Aug. 28.

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz noted that NIL compensation, as well as the transfer portal and other issues of athlete rights, are “much-needed.” However, he cautioned against college football becoming a soulless money generator, be it from huge TV deals or NIL compensation.

“It's also time for college athletics to set a course and a vision for the future,” Drinkwitz said from the podium. “Let's make sure that the core principles and guiding principles that we have reflect the values that we want it to be moving forward.”

During a session with local media before taking the main stage, Drinkwitz discussed how he was adapting to the coming law change in the Show-Me State.

“Any task that’s worthwhile is worth working for,” he said. “That’s what we’re working on, working really hard to make this place what the fans and alumni want it to be.”

Conference realignment

When news broke of the Big Ten’s impending additions of USC and UCLA, Sankey was at the lake, trying to enjoy some vacation time. Rest and relaxation were not to be after the announcement, which threw the college sports world into a time of uncertainty.

Sankey said that with the coming additions of Texas and Oklahoma, the SEC is already a “super league” and noted the conference’s position of power.

He also said the league is comfortable with 16 teams for the time being.

“There's no sense of urgency, no sense of panic,” Sankey said. “We're not just shooting for a number of affiliations that make us better. Could they be out there? I would never say they're not. I would never say that we will. We're going to be evaluating the landscape.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks Monday during SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Sankey also said in his opinion, adding Texas and Oklahoma beat out the Big Ten’s new inclusions. He pointed out the two former Big 12 schools will recreate some old rivalries in the SEC.

Some of those involved Missouri.

“The Texas-Arkansas game last year was pretty special, but that goes back a long way,” Sankey said. “Obviously Texas and Texas A&M rivalry will be like our in-state rivalries across the league. You have Missouri and Oklahoma that are a quarter of the Big Eight that are now part of the Southeastern Conference, and the opportunity for Arkansas and Oklahoma to play regularly.”

Divisional changes

The two-division structure of the SEC seems to be on its deathbed.

According to Sankey, the powers that be are weighing a change to either an eight-game schedule (as is currently in place) with each team having one permanent opponent, or adding an additional conference game and having three permanent opponents per school.

Drinkwitz said from the podium that he hopes the league can preserve its best rivalries going forward.

“I'm for playing consistent games,” Drinkwitz said. “I'm for playing consistent opponents, building a consistent level of expectation that these are the teams that you need to beat, these are the teams that you need to be comparing yourself against.”

A move away from the current divisions could theoretically be advantageous to Missouri. The Tigers have no historical attachments to any of the other schools in the SEC East.

A switch could allow MU to play schools it once did in the Big 12. However, the changeover is not without challenges.

According to Sankey, nothing will change until several hang-ups are ironed out.

“We have to dig through a tie-breaking procedure,” Sankey said. “We have over a quarter-century in divisions and we understand all the nuances about how to break ties. We have to dig a bit deeper there with the single division concept in front of us. We want to understand the impact through the use of analytics on bowl eligibility for our teams who are growing their programs, and College Football Playoff access dependent on the number of teams that might be included.”

