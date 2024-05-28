Greg Sankey says SEC is considering implementing injury reports

LSU coach Brian Kelly made an interesting move ahead of the 2023 season to make the injury reporting process more transparent, much like it is at the professional level.

Kelly would update players’ statuses on Monday and Thursday, designating them as probable, questionable, doubtful or out. He would also provide information on the affected part of the body, though he didn’t go into specifics.

LSU isn’t the only program that’s done this, and Kelly has said he thinks it could become standardized. At the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, commissioner Greg Sankey said the league is considering adopting similar measures.

“We are going to have a discussion about student-athlete availability reporting,” Sankey said, per On3. “Members of our staff have been working on this project, really since last summer. I referenced some considerations that we would have. That doesn’t mean there’s going to be a decision. In fact, you should not expect a decision. But you should expect a discussion.”

While it seems unlikely such a change would be implemented for the 2024 season, it does seem inevitable in the long run. This issue becomes especially important with the proliferation of gambling as a way to discourage sports betting within the building by limiting the amount of inside information that exists.

We don’t know when or if this will be eventually adopted by the SEC, but it’s clear it will be one of several topics on the docket this week in Destin.

