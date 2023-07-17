What Greg Sankey said about 9-game conference schedule at 2023 SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE — Questions need to be answered before the SEC reaches an agreement on a nine-game conference schedule model, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday at 2023 SEC Media Days.

While Sankey expressed that the ongoing conversations on the schedule model have been productive, he said the unanimous vote in June to continue the eight-game model came with the understanding that more needed to be addressed.

"We have to dig through a tiebreaking procedure," he said. "We have to dig a bit deeper there with the single division concept in front of us. We want to understand the impact through the use of analytics on bowl eligibility for our teams who are growing their programs, and College Football Playoff access dependent on the number of teams that might be included. There are a range of possibilities being considered."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sankey is not in a rush to determine a more concrete model.

"We have time to make a decision," Sankey said. "As you've seen before with us, particularly in the last few years, as we dealt with some difficult issues, we're going to use that time to inform our decision-making and not be subject to an arbitrary deadline."

When the SEC voted in June to preserve the eight-game conference schedule for the 2024 season, it opted to revisit the schedule model in 2025. Texas and Oklahoma, who are joining the conference in 2024, provided input on the format but did not vote.

The nine-game format, which has been adopted by the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12, comes with concerns on whether it could put the SEC at a disadvantage. With the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams in 2024, officials are unsure how the CFP selection committee will value wins and losses along with strength of schedule.

Advertisement

MORE ON THE SEC SCHEDULE: SEC votes for 8-game conference football schedule beginning in 2024, will reevaluate in 2025

NEXT YEAR'S MEDIA DAY: Greg Sankey announces Dallas will host 2024 SEC Media Days as Texas, Oklahoma join league

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What Greg Sankey said about 9-game conference schedule at 2023 SEC Media Days