Greg Sankey reveals his favorite SEC conspiracy theory

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. − As busy as SEC commissioner Greg Sankey can be, even he can't avoid hearing some conspiracy theories.

Sankey has heard several about the SEC, in fact. While addressing reporters at the end of the day during SEC spring meetings on Wednesday, Sankey was asked if he had a favorite conspiracy theory.

"I've had this in a couple championship trophy situations," Sankey said. "'Wow you're not smiling. You're not happy.'"

Sankey says he actually is happy, however, no matter his expression.

"To win that, I'm happy for that team," Sankey said. "I'm sad for the other team at the same time. There's a lot."

Then Sankey shared another instance of an SEC conspiracy theory he's heard.

"We had a replay, I was flying from Atlanta to Miami during bowl season," Sankey said. "There was another playoff semifinal, and there was an outcome and like, I had decided it. I was in the air, I landed, my Twitter feed blew up. But I can tell you, that's not the way it works."

Logic has no place in conspiracy theories, though. Especially in the SEC, where it just means more ... conspiracy theories.

