Greg Sankey discusses if Oklahoma, Texas will play in SEC before 2025

The Southeastern Conference media days returned to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia Monday.

SEC media days were held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in 2018.

The 2022 media days are taking place July 18-21 and SEC Network is televising the annual event.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey kicked off media days Monday.

Sankey was asked if he anticipates Oklahoma and Texas to compete in the SEC prior to the 2025 season.

“That’s not up to me,” Sankey said. “That’s about the relationship between Oklahoma, Texas and the Big 12. We are focused on the addition being effective July 1, 2025.”

The SEC granted membership to Oklahoma and Texas in July 2021.