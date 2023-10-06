Greg Rousseau out Sunday, no call on Von Miller yet

The Bills have made a call about the status of one edge rusher for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but it's not Von Miller.

Head coach Sean McDermott said in a Friday morning press conference that Greg Rousseau has been ruled out for their game in London. Rousseau has not practiced this week because of a foot injury.

Rousseau had two sacks against the Dolphins in last Sunday's win and he has nine tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble on the year.

McDermott said that Miller's second practice of the week was better than his first, but the team has not decided yet whether to activate him from the PUP list to play this weekend. He added that missing Rousseau will not impact the call about whether or not to put Miller on the field.