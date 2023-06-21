After the Bills signed Leonard Floyd earlier this month, Von Miller said that he thinks the team has one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.

The Bills hope that leads to a lot of tough afternoons for opposing quarterbacks and one of the team’s other edge rushers is hoping to be at the forefront of the attack. Greg Rousseau missed four games with an ankle injury last season, but still went from four sacks as a rookie to eight in his second NFL season and said at Miller’s recent pass rushing summit that he hopes to keep rising in Year Three.

“I want to get to that next level,” Rousseau said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “Double-digit sacks.”

One of the ways Rousseau hopes to fuel his continued rise is by getting some help from a peer with another team. Rousseau called Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby “somebody I lean on” for advice and getting close to the 12.5 sacks that Crosby notched last season would be a happy turn of events for Rousseau and the Bills.

Greg Rousseau looking for “double-digit sacks” in 2023 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk