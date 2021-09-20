Greg Rousseau highlights vs. Dolphins Week 2
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau highlights vs. Dolphins during Week 2 of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Colts will map out a treatment plan for injured quarterback Carson Wentz this week. Jacob Eason will start if Wentz can't play.
Texans head coach David Culley said on Monday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, but the timeline for his return is reportedly considerably longer. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that Taylor could miss four weeks as a result of the injury. The Texans are set to face the Panthers [more]
After a strong start to the 2021 NFL season, Week 2 did not disappoint as we were treated to some wild matchups. Here's how all 32 teams stack up in our updated power rankings.
The 49ers saw three of their running backs get hurt in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, so they are looking at some potential additions to the roster this week. According to multiple reports, the team is bringing in Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, and T.J. Yeldon. Johnson was released off of the Jaguars’ practice squad last [more]
The NFL season is only two weeks old, but several players – including Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Derek Carr – are building cases for MVP honors.
Drew Brees has terse response to Saints' Week 2 Panthers loss
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The Bucs need secondary help. Is Sherman the answer? And will he face suspension from the NFL?
Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 3, including a rookie receiver off to an amazing start.
The Rush: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes duel ends in a stunner
The Texans face the Panthers on Thursday night, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley said Sunday as to whether Deshaun Watson will play in Taylor’s absence, “We’ll see.” The league office would likely say the same thing. As previously explained, the league hasn’t decided whether to place Watson on paid [more]
In the event that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs any additional motivation for tonight, he got it on Sunday, courtesy of the main cast of The NFL Today. Via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher went in on Rodgers, as he prepares to try to avoid what would [more]
The 49ers are feeling much better after their gritty Week 2 win over the Eagles.
What the 44-year-old Tom Brady is doing for the Buccaneers is one of the most remarkable accomplishments in modern sports.
#Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman ambushed #Ravens WR Sammy Watkins during pregame warmups. 😂 😂 😂
Will Aaron Rodgers rebound from a rough Week 1? Our analysts are banking on that happening as the star QB was a popular pick for Packers-Lions single-game DFS lineups for MNF.
A bettor has a chance to win $726,959 on a $25 parlay.
Detroit Lions beat reporter Dave Birkett updates his power rankings after an action-packed Week 2 Sunday.
Free Press sports writers make their predictions for the Detroit Lions' Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m., ESPN):
It seems Brian Hoyer had been a huge contributor behind the scenes.