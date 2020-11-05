Greg Roman says Ravens controlled Sunday’s game, but turnovers led to loss

Roman says Ravens controlled Sunday’s game, but turnovers caused loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

To anyone who watched Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Steelers, it was clear that the Ravens cost themselves the game with turnovers.

Against a team as good as the Steelers are, the Ravens played an outstanding first half of football. But a pick-six and fumble in the red zone led to, at least, a 10-point swing. The Ravens lost by four, 28-24, after a pass to the end zone fell incomplete on the game’s final play.

The mistakes were clear to everyone from quarterback Lamar Jackson to offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who both know that if they cut down on the turnovers, the game could’ve swung in the Ravens’ favor.

“For us, a lot of it boils down to execution,” Roman said. “That’s really I think the common theme for us. We’re doing an outstanding job at times, just would like to be a little bit more consistent. That’s what we’re working towards. Last week’s game was a great example. We controlled the entire game, we just had some plays where we just gave them the ball.”

The Ravens ran the ball at will and totaled 265 yards on the ground on 47 attempts. They ran the ball for at least 265 yards in three games last season — all wins where the Ravens controlled the clock.

Sunday against the Steelers was certainly not a blowout win, but they controlled the running game all day. The problem, simply, were the turnovers.

Jackson threw for 208 yards on 13-of-28, but those numbers were far less important than his three consequential turnovers (the fourth came on a stretch for the first down marker on fourth down).

After the game, Jackson said turnovers were the lone reason they lost the game.“Lamar has been so good at protecting the ball and a few got away from us last week,” Roman said Thursday. “There’s definitely some things that could be more precise from players on those plays, but we’ve got to protect the ball and play winning football. That’s one of the things we emphasize from day one the most. Love to have a couple of those back, just got to really, one play at a time, play winning football.”

Of course, there’s no evidence to suggest that Jackson has a turnover problem or a problem that will continue in the future.

There is, however, a clear lesson to draw from Sunday’s game: The Ravens were controlling the play, but turnovers cost them dearly.

“I think things are trending in the right direction,” Roman said. “(I) really like the players we’re playing with. It’s on us to continue to improve every week.”