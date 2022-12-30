Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the last three games with a knee injury. Because he’s missed Wednesday and Thursday practices this week, it looks like he’ll miss another with Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers.

While head coach John Harbaugh has been tight-lipped about Jackson’s status, offensive coordinator Greg Roman shed a little light on how Jackson’s doing on Thursday.

“Lamar is doing well. He’s working hard, getting his rehab done,” Roman said at his press conference. “The way we feel, the sooner we can get him back, the better. Especially heading into the playoffs, [we’d] love to get some work in before then, but you can’t rush mother nature. We have to make sure he’s right at the same time.

“So, we’re not the only team dealing with it, or have dealt with it this season. You don’t blink, you just keep moving, and we’ll try to get him out there as soon as we can.”

Roman noted that Jackson is “definitely engaged” in what the Ravens are doing given how close he is with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

“So, during the game, or prior to the game, [Jackson is] definitely giving his feedback and insight,” Roman said. “With our backup quarterbacks, we’ve been able to go 3-1, so I’m sure Lamar in his own way is really contributing to that. So, I think he’s a great teammate though to those guys. They take a lot of pride with each other, and they root for each other.”

The Ravens have clinched a postseason berth, so they have some leeway to give Jackson the time he needs to get healthy for a potential mid-January return. After playing the Steelers on Sunday, they’ll finish the regular season on the road against the Bengals.

Greg Roman on Lamar Jackson: You can’t rush mother nature originally appeared on Pro Football Talk