Greg Roman interviewing with Browns Thursday night

The Browns opened their head coaching interview process by meeting with Mike McCarthy on Thursday and they’ll double the number of interviews before the night is out.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will speak to Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Thursday night. Roman is free to interview this week with the Ravens on a bye.

The Browns are the only team known to have requested an interview with Roman at this point in the process. They got to see the offense he built around quarterback Lamar Jackson twice during the regular season.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll are expected to interview in the coming days. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy may also meet with the team.

UPDATE 5:03 p.m. ET: The Browns confirmed they are interviewing Roman on Thursday.