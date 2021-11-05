Greg Roman gives thoughts on new Ravens OT Cedric Ogbuehi

The Baltimore Ravens signed offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad last week due to the amount of injuries that the team has sustained on their offensive line. Baltimore is hoping that he can provide solid snaps when his name is called, which could be rather soon due to the lack of players available at offensive tackle.

When Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was asked about Ogbuehi, the coach called him “a very talented guy”, but also made sure to point out that he just got to the team and is working hard to get up to speed.

“Cedric [Ogbuehi]? Cedric is a very talented guy, and he just got here. He has a lot to catch up on, but he’s working around the clock on it. He went back, got some things and flew right back across the country and got back to work to really try to catch up and learn what we do and how we call things. There’s a lot to learn. It’s pretty … There’s a lot there…”

Roman also talked about how Baltimore’s coaching staff has had to get a lot of new players up to speed over the course of the year.

“…So, just like all the new guys, [offensive line coach] ‘Joe D’ [Joe D’Alessandris] has been really … [Running backs coach] Craig Ver Steeg was doing that in the beginning of the year with the running backs, and now Joe D’Alessandris is really in sprint mode – he and [assistant offensive line coach] Rich [Angulo] – with the new offensive linemen.”

Ogbuehi is a former first-round pick, but he hasn’t had the career that many people were expecting. He’s spent time with both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks, so he isn’t short on experience. It remains to be seen if Ogbuehi will be called up from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, but if he is, he could be asked to play meaningful snaps in his Ravens debut.