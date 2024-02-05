Greg Roman is expected to join Chargers staff

Greg Roman is once again set to work with Jim Harbaugh.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chargers are expected to hire Roman for a prominent spot on Harbaugh’s staff. Roman is going to Los Angeles on Monday and will work out further details.

Roman was Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the 49ers from 2011-2014, helping the team reach Super Bowl XLVII to cap the 2012 season.

Roman was most recently with the Ravens, serving as the team’s tight ends coach in 2017 and 2018 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. He was not with a team in 2023.

Roman also worked with Harbaugh at Stanford. He was the Bills offensive coordinator from 2015-2016.