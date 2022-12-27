Greg Penner speaks to media for first time since Hackett's firing
Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner speaks to the media for the first time since head coach Nathaniel Hackett's firing.
The Cowboys and Eagles provided plenty of fantasy fireworks in Week 16. Let's recap the top-10 scorers on our way to the Championship Round.
The Arizona Cardinals now hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft order.
The coaches poll wasn't as impressed by Auburn's win over Washington as the AP Poll was.
Richard Pitino took less than a day after his firing from Minnesota to jump at the chance to coach New Mexico. New Mexico is one of three unbeaten teams left in Division I - the others being No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Connecticut. ''You want to get to the stage, to the big stage where people know who you are individually as well as your program,'' Pitino said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press.
When Broncos CEO Greg Penner issued a statement on Monday regarding the firing of Nathaniel Hackett, he mentioned that the team’s General Manager George Paton would be involved in the search for a new head coach. But as Paton mentioned in Tuesday’s joint press conference with Penner, Paton was the one who picked the coach [more]
Though the 49ers are playing their third-string quarterback, they’re still winning with Brock Purdy. San Francisco is on a seven-game winning streak, with the last three games started by Purdy. He also played the majority of snaps in the club’s 33-17 victory over Miami, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a fractured foot. Despite Purdy’s [more]
To hear McVay tell it, Wagner's steady presence has been one of the brightest spots in the #Rams' dismal 2022 campaign
The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and a big reason why he lasted just 15 games in Denver was the play of quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson has had an awful season after the Broncos acquired him in a trade with the Seahawks this offseason and he got a new contract as part [more]
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
Here are the early updated AFC and NFC clinching scenarios around the NFL for Week 17
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins break down the Colts' Monday night loss to the Chargers, another game with bad quarterback play, a bad game plan and a defense carrying too much wei…
Steelers vs Ravens injury update for Tuesday.
On Monday night in front of a nation wide audience, one former BC Eagle made his former coaches, the fan base and his
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap all of the NFL games that happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in week 16 of the NFL season, an important week for fantasy football matchups.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
The decision of the Broncos to fire coach Nathaniel Hackett and to keep, at least for now, G.M. George Paton suggests that the Broncos indeed will try to rectify the Russell Wilson debacle. They really have no choice. The contract that Paton gave to Wilson in late August makes the cap consequences for cutting him [more]
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.