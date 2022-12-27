Greg Penner speaks to media for first time since Hackett's firing

Field Level Media

Richard Pitino took less than a day after his firing from Minnesota to jump at the chance to coach New Mexico. New Mexico is one of three unbeaten teams left in Division I - the others being No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Connecticut. ''You want to get to the stage, to the big stage where people know who you are individually as well as your program,'' Pitino said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press.