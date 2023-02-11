Greg Penner comments on DeMarcus Ware reaching Hall of Fame

DeMarcus Ware was named a member of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class on Thursday evening. Although Ware spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, he finished his career with the Denver Broncos and was a key member of the team’s dominant defense that led the club to a victory in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

After the Hall of Fame class was announced, Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner released the following statement:

On behalf of the Denver Broncos, we congratulate DeMarcus Ware on his well-deserved election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. DeMarcus became a Super Bowl champion as a Bronco, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history on one of the greatest defenses of all-time. His leadership, professionalism and many clutch performances are fondly remembered throughout our organization. We join Broncos Country in celebrating DeMarcus as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Ware will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this summer.

