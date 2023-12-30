Greg Penn III earns ReliaQuest Bowl ‘Make it Possible’ award

LSU linebacker Greg Penn III is taking home some bowl game hardware before a ball has even been kicked.

He’s been named the ReliaQuest Bowl’s “Make It Possible” Award winner, which is given to a player who typifies leadership both on and off the field.

The junior linebacker has played a major role on defense this season, starting 11 of 12 games in 2023 after starting all 14 in 2022. He has a career-high 82 total tackles (5.5 for loss), three sacks, two interceptions and three passes defended.

Penn, who has already announced his intentions to return to LSU in 2024, was voted the winner of the award by his teammates.

. @LSUfootball Greg Penn III receives @ReliaQuestBowl Make It Possible Player Award, voted on by his #LSU teammates. The award signifies a player whose teammates feel had the highest level of commitment, character and impact on the squad. pic.twitter.com/E95i4n7Yfe — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 29, 2023

While LSU has struggled overall on defense this season, Penn has provided key leadership and experience on that side of the ball and will be back in 2024 to take an even bigger role.

