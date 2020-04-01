Greg Papa thinks 49ers should trade up to No. 3 to draft Jerry Jeudy

The 49ers appear to be in a prime position to draft the No. 1 receiver they crave.

After acquiring the No. 13 overall pick from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for DeForest Buckner, the 49ers should be able to draft at least one of either CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs or Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy was seen as the best receiver in the class heading into the college football season, but some uncharacteristic drops, a lot of over-analysis and some highlight-reel games from Lamb have the two neck-and-neck as the top two wide receivers.

Despite all of that, Jeudy still is an elite route-runner with exceptional feel and dynamic speed. He can play the X, Y or in the slot and is great at creating leverage against defensive backs. Jeudy in Kyle Shanahan's offense would be a nightmare for opposing defenses, and Greg Papa thinks the 49ers should think about trying to trade up, from No. 13 -- possibly as high as No. 3 -- to secure the Alabama star.

"Once NFL high-level evaluators and coaches get their eyeballs on Jerry Jeudy, they are going to be like, 'Wow!' " Papa said on "49ers Central." "This guy is the most defined route-runner to come into the NFL maybe ever. I was talking to Bill Polian recently and he compared him to Marvin Harrison. I see Isaac Bruce in him. I see Jerry Rice, a little run after the catch. There are a lot of good wide receivers in this draft, so you don't have to do that, but I am concerned that he won't be there at No. 13. He is just a difference-maker.

"Let's face it. The last time they won a Super Bowl, the guy who dominated that game in Miami was also named Jerry. I'm not saying he's Rice. But I'm not saying he can't be. He's that good of a player."

The 49ers, of course, are unlikely to make a move up. They currently lack the draft capital to make a move up as high as No. 3. With teams expected to make a run on quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa and take their pick of an elite tackle class that includes Tristan Wirfs and Mekhi Becton, the receivers aren't expected the hear their names called until No. 11 when the New York Jets go on the clock.

If Jeudy is the guy the 49ers want they could try to swap with the Jets by sending the No. 13 pick and perhaps a future second-rounder to move up two spots and take Jeudy. That, however, feels very unlikely. The Jets also have a massive need at tackle, so it's not a certainty they'll take a receiver.

While the Raiders' cupboard is just about bare at wide receiver, they could go cornerback at No. 12 and then take a receiver when they go back on the clock at No. 19, meaning Jeudy could fall into the 49ers' lap.

With Emmanuel Sanders leaving for the New Orleans Saints, the 49ers need to find another receiver to fill the void alongside Deebo Samuel.

Jeudy would fit seamlessly. They just have to hope he's still available at No. 13.

